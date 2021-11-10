Ed Gregurek likes to stay busy.
These days, you might find him attending exercise class at DeTar Health & Fitness Center, as he does three mornings a week, or volunteering at the Victoria Educational Gardens with the master gardeners program, or raising flags at the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor.
In the decades before that, you could have found him at one of the local pharmacies where he worked to put his four children through college — at one point, holding down five jobs at a time.
Turn back the clock to the 1940s, and you would have had to travel halfway around the world to find Gregurek, who enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 and spent several years serving at a hospital in Okinawa and identifying the remains of soldiers with a quartermaster corps unit based in Manila.
But for Gregurek, 93, it all began on his family’s farm in Ganado, where he started working in the fields and driving tractors when he was about 10 years old.
Not even basic training with the Army compared to the labor he grew accustomed to as a child.
“It wasn’t no problem,” Gregurek said, sitting on the bed of his pickup truck at his Victoria home on Tuesday. “It was a lot easier than farming.”
After World War II began, his older brother Marcell was drafted into the Army in 1942, where he fought with the 91st infantry division in Italy. It was left to Gregurek, his father and his younger brother to keep the farm, where they grew cotton and corn, up and running.
Even before Marcell returned, wounded but alive, Gregurek decided to enlist in the Army if he got the opportunity. He intended to go to college with help from the GI Bill.
“Three years would get you 10 semesters,” he said.
Gregurek enlisted in 1946. After attending basic training, which he spent hitchhiking his way between Ganado and San Antonio, he took anatomy and physiology class and joined the Army medical corps.
He then shipped out to the Philippines, and from there in a tugboat to Okinawa, where he expected to serve as a “bedpan commando” at the 9th station hospital in Okinawa, treating soldiers in the wards.
“In Okinawa, it was cold and raining,” Gregurek recalled. “They dumped us in front of a Quonset hut.”
Though the war’s formal hostilities were over, there remained plenty of work for a young soldier to do.
Just as Gregurek was changing out of his soggy clothes, a sergeant arrived and told him to put them back on. There was an outbreak of sleeping sickness in Okinawa, and Gregurek spent the next three and a half days inoculating American soldiers.
“They came in by the truckload,” he said.
Gregurek spent the next 10 months working as a typist in the hospital’s admitting office. There was little else to do in Okinawa, but some of the soldiers organized a football team, where he played defensive end and linebacker, as he had done in high school.
After that, it was back to Manila, where he joined a repatriation unit with the quartermaster corps tasked with recovering and identifying the remains of soldiers.
On one mission, as Gregurek traveled to New Guinea to recover remains from a crashed B-17 bomber, his ship was fired upon by a renegade band of Japanese soldiers.
The unit’s work had to be done with great care so that the soldiers could be reunited with their families or buried at a military cemetery in Oahu.
“You learned to do your job and do it right,” he said.
When he returned home in 1949, after three years of service, Gregurek attended Wharton Junior College and then the University of Texas, where he met his wife, Florence. They married in 1953, the same year he graduated, and would remain married for 46 years, until her death.
Having obtained a pharmacy degree, Gregurek worked in various drug stores in El Campo and Victoria, including at Citizens Medical Center, a local Walgreens and the Gulf Bend Center, to support his growing family.
Once he retired in 1996, Gregurek joined the inaugural class of the Victoria County master gardeners. He remains active with the group and said he enjoys the camaraderie of working at the gardens.
“It keeps you off the couch,” he said.
In fact, between the master gardeners, his exercise classes and his other commitments as a volunteer, it seems like Gregurek has hardly any time to sit on the couch at all.
It’s only fitting that Gregurek will be volunteering with Victoria’s civilian police academy at Thursday’s Veterans Day parade, helping floats get parked and directing traffic.
For this Ganado farm boy turned World War II veteran, busy is just the way he likes it.
