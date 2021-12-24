YOAKUM — The glow of 1,000s of lights danced on the faces of Bettye and Bryson Langhoff as they hung out the sunroof of their mother’s parked SUV, peering at the festive light show on display.
“This one is my favorite,” said Bryson, 6, as he shifted to give his 4-year-old sister a better view.
The two gazed at the lights coming from the Coke Street home where the Mitchell family has been outfitting their home with LED Christmas lights that “dance” with music played over a radio station for the last four years.
Their mother, Sarah Langhoff, drove in from Shiner Tuesday evening to see the lighted display, which she said it one of the best in the region.
“We make trips out to see the best decorations around here every year … We’ll go to Edna or Victoria. There are a few in Shiner — we’ll go wherever the best displays are,” said Langhoff, 33. “This one is definitely one of the best.”
Tuesday marked the first time the Langhoffs had made the trek out to Yoakum for the Mitchells, which they have visited for the last two years. This year, they were in for a show — a 49-minute show.
Before they arrived, dozens of motorists stopped by for the daily 6:30 p.m. start time. Some stayed for one song, while some stayed for a few tunes. A handful stayed for the entire show.
Leslie Chancellor, who has made several trips to see the Coke Street show, said the display is her kid’s favorite.
“I live a few blocks away,” she said with a laugh. “It is a common pitstop for us.”
For the nearly one-hour runtime, the thousands of lights outlining the Mitchells home will change colors, flicker, create images and spell out words to coincide with nearly 20 songs hand-selected by the family.
The show kicks off with a compilation called “Once There Was a Snowman,” which includes snowman-inspired renditions of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” Starship’s “We Built This City,” Europe “The Final Countdown” and more.
Other musical selections included classics while some, like Snoop Dogg’s and Anna Kendrick’s rendition “Winter Wonderland” and Lil Jon’s “All I Really Want For Christmas,” were on the more fringe side.
One song, “Everything Is Awesome!!!,” which is featured prominently in the 2014 The Lego Movie, also makes the cut as the only non-Christmas-related song on the roster.
Kaleb Mitchell, the mastermind behind the display, said that lively tune made it in at the request of his oldest son, who is a “huge Lego fan” and wants to someday design products for the Danish building block company.
“He loved it when we first got it going,” Mitchell, 41, said as the lights flickered, showing the lyrics in time with the catchy song on the radio waves. When the house lit up, bystanders could make out that he was wearing a Legoland T-shirt. “It has been a ‘must’ ever since.”
Mitchell, who works at DeWitt Poth & Son, an office equipment supplier in Yoakum, said he had been fascinated with electronics for most of his life.
The display began with a “test run” — a lone, 5-foot tall cone with LEDs meant to mimic a Christmas tree. From there, he added to it every day, adding more Christmas trees, some candy canes, a snowman and dancing Christmas trees with mouths that move along with the lyrics to the songs and four LED panels, which display the radio station motorists are asked to tune to and images to go with some of the songs.
The first year after the test run, he got to work right after Christmas, working on the parts of the display throughout the year, he said.
“It is a big hoot in the community,” said Mitchell’s wife, Lezlie Mitchell, 44, who is a teacher. She said she’s had several colleagues and students come up to her to ask about the display.
Many of the parts, Mitchell said, are custom tailored and programmed to make everything come together every year on Thanksgiving, which is when he shoots to have everything set up.
A specially programmed sequence is needed for each of the songs for the display to coincide with the beat and melody. While some song sequencings are available online, some, like his son’s favorite hit Lego song, needed to be manually sequenced to come to life every night.
“The easy songs can take about eight to 10 hours, roundabout, to program,” he said. “The ones I have to do completely from scratch can be up to 20 hours.”
In total, Mitchell said it is hard to estimate how much time he’s spent setting up everything. However, he said it is worth it to see all of the smiling faces and kids hanging out of their cars to get a look at their home.
“I really see it as a way to give to the community,” he said. “People may not know who I am, but, if they know where my house is and they enjoy swinging by — that is all that matters to me. That makes it all worth it.”
Mitchell said he plans to keep the tradition going for years to come.
“It has been a fun hobby,” he said. “No meaning in stopping now.”
