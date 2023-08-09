YOAKUM — Two games, two victories, that is how Yoakum began the 2023 season Tuesday evening.

Facing Gonzales (0-2) and then Shiner (1-1) in their season opening games, Yoakum (2-0) got the best possible result, straight set victories in each non-district match to begin their season on a high note.

Yoakum volleyball ready to build on 2022 The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs are looking to build on last season's regional final appearance.

"Shiner is a very good volleyball team, they're big all the way around," Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho said. "They're big all the way around, so I think just playing a team like that and having to game plan around their big hitters and big blockers makes every point a little bit better."

While Shiner did have a height advantage at the net, Yoakum's hitters were unfazed and had great success attacking in their 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 victory.

The outside hitting duo of junior Jayana Phillips and senior Destiny Rios were prevalent throughout the match. The Lady Bulldogs' first choice attack was often Phillips on the left side of the floor, while Rios was attacking from all angles, including from the back row.

"They're our outside hitters so they're going to get the majority of the swings," Natho said. "I thought they did a decent job for being the beginning of the season."

Coming into the season Yoakum knew they would have to find a new middle blocker after losing Macie Williams to graduation. On Tuesday night it was Addison Pekar and Sam Adamek who rotated into the front row and Natho was pleased with the impact her two hitters made.

"Addison Pekar turned it around because she was hitting some balls there that I have not seen her hit like that in a long time, she's getting up to speed," Natho said. "Even Sam (Adamek), I don't think she's quite comfortable there yet, but she's doing a great job for us, she puts up a big solid block and she's still learning the ins and outs of being a middle."

While Yoakum was experimenting with different lineup combinations and playing some players out of their natural positions, Shiner was doing more wholesale changes throughout their two games on Tuesday.

In their first contest against Gonzales, Shiner started out with senior Rylee Vancura setting in the first set. As the games went on Shiner rotated setters in an effort to find their best lineup combinations. That rotation at setter was part of the plan coming into the game as the Lady Comanches attempt to find what works best for them.

"We're just seeing what works," Shiner head coach Desiree Nitsch said. "I have three setters, Rylee (Vancura) is a big front row hitter for us and we have a strong bench, anybody can come in and play."

Shiner did defeat Gonzales in their first game of the evening 3-1. In each of the first three sets Shiner would start slow before having to battle back. In the fourth set they wasted no time, jumping out to a 15-2 lead before winning the set 25-11.

"In our first match I thought we were a little bit sluggish," Nitsch said. "But I thought at the end we put it together and the team actually had counted on each other and had fun."