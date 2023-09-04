Bay City football
Bay City was the No. 8-ranked team in Class 4A, Division I after Week 1, but dropped out after a Week 2 loss to Edna. 

Yoakum entered the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 3A, Division I poll for the first time this season at No. 10. 

The Bulldogs had a 41-20 victory over Cameron Yoe in Week 2 to move to 2-0.

Bay City dropped out of the rankings in Class 4A, Division I after a 28-21 Week 2 loss to Edna, the No. 3 team in Class 3A, Division I. 

Refugio stayed at the No. 2 spot in the Class 2A, Division II poll.

Tidehaven (No. 3 in Class 3A, Division II) and Cuero (No. 4 in Class 4A, Division II) also stayed in their spots from last week's rankings.

Cuero defeated Navarro 35-7, while Tidehaven had a 58-0 win over Odem. 

Falls City stayed the No. 9 team in Class 2A, Division II despite a 33-0 loss to Poth in Week 2. 

Cuero hosts Yoakum on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium. Edna will travel to face off against Refugio.  

