Yoakum entered the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 3A, Division I poll for the first time this season at No. 10.
The Bulldogs had a 41-20 victory over Cameron Yoe in Week 2 to move to 2-0.
Bay City dropped out of the rankings in Class 4A, Division I after a 28-21 Week 2 loss to Edna, the No. 3 team in Class 3A, Division I.
Refugio stayed at the No. 2 spot in the Class 2A, Division II poll.
Tidehaven (No. 3 in Class 3A, Division II) and Cuero (No. 4 in Class 4A, Division II) also stayed in their spots from last week's rankings.
Cuero defeated Navarro 35-7, while Tidehaven had a 58-0 win over Odem.
Falls City stayed the No. 9 team in Class 2A, Division II despite a 33-0 loss to Poth in Week 2.
Cuero hosts Yoakum on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium. Edna will travel to face off against Refugio.