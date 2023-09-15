YOAKUM — Yoakum was playing its second consecutive Class 4A team, but was determined not to have the same result.
Yoakum lost a back-and-forth battle last week against Cuero, but managed to hang on for a 20-19 win over Calhoun on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
“It feels very good to bounce back,” said Yoakum senior Qyion Williams. “We know Cuero is a good 4A team that goes at least three rounds deep every year, and Calhoun is a good team, so this feels good.”
The difference in the game — that included a 30-minute lightning delay in the first quarter — was an unsuccessful two-point conversion try by the Sandcrabs (2-2) in the fourth quarter.
Calhoun decided to go for two after Yoakum (3-1) was penalized for running into the kicker on Ta Moo’s successful extra-point kick with 7:32 left in the fourth quarter.
“I told them I put them in a bad situation when we went for two down there,” said Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker. “But if we make it, I feel better.”
“He said he should have kicked,” said Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson. “I said, I would have gone for two, too.”
Both teams had to overcome numerous mistakes. Calhoun had five fumbles and lost one, was penalized nine times for 60 yards, and had an extra-point kick blocked.
Yoakum had three fumbles and lost two, was penalized five times for 40 yards, and missed an extra-point attempt after an errant snap.
“I thought if we could make them punt two or three times, we could beat them by two or three touchdowns,” Robinson said. “We didn’t. We made them punt and made mistakes on offense. They probably win the game if they don’t get all those penalties.”
The teams went to halftime tied at 13 before Williams broke a 40-yard run, and scored from the 3-yard line on the next play with 7:28 left in the third quarter.
“I came into this game with a tight hamstring,” said Williams, who carried eight times for 117 yards and caught a 26-yard pass. “The second half, I told my coaches no matter what, I have to play running back. I had to do it for the team.”
Calhoun struck back on a fourth-and-goal from the 9 when quarterback Alex Parker hooked up with Darrik Salinas for the touchdown.
“We had a lot of adversity on this field tonight,” Whitaker said. “We’re playing against a good football team and we’re playing hard. It sure seemed like every time we turned around our backs were against the wall going backwards. We just kept telling them to look forward. We can’t look back, we have to look forward.”
Calhoun went with the fullback dive to Jayce Campos on the two-point conversion try, but after a slight delay, he was ruled short of the end zone.
“Our defense played well,” said Robinson, who faced the option when he played college football at Texas. “They make you wrong. Man, I’ve played against this since we used to play Oklahoma back in the old days. They can always make you wrong no matter what you do and Richard (Whitaker) is really good at that.”
Calhoun’s final possession ended when Parker’s pass fell incomplete on a fourth-and-28 from its own 29-yard line.
“Our kids fought hard and I’m proud of that,” Whitaker said. “This has no bearing on the district race and the playoffs. It was a good football team on their field tonight. We stood toe-to-toe with them. I’m proud of them for fighting through all the adversity and making it a hell of a ballgame.”
Yoakum was able to run out the clock and turn its attention to its final two non-district games on the road against Gonzales and Waco La Vega.
“We’re getting better,” Robinson said. “We’ve got two more weeks of playing people with enrollments with about twice us, and then we’re going to start playing people who are like us.”