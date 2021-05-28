A Yoakum man authorities said was involved in a 2019 murder of a Coleto Creek woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday, according to a Victoria County Sheriff's Office news release.
Devon DeBord, 22, was found guilty of felony murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison by a Goliad County jury, said Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who prosecuted the case.
