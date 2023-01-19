YOAKUM — The funeral for one of four men killed in an airplane crash on Tuesday morning outside Yoakum has been scheduled in Tennessee, and the lone survivor was making gradual improvements at a San Antonio hospital.

Harvest Church in Germantown, Tennessee, where all five occupants of the doomed Piper PA-46-350P Malibu Mirage were either members or pastors, updated its website on Thursday noting Lead Pastor Kennon Vaughan, 45, of Germantown, "was progressing as expected and he was able to sit up in a chair and drink fluids."

The church noted his pain was eased through an epidural with pain medications at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

A hospital representative on Thursday said she could not comment on Vaughan's condition. Harvest Church said he was in stable condition.

The church also announced Executive Pastor Bill Garner's visitation and memorial was planned for Saturday. Visitation will be at the church at 11 a.m., and the memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. The church is at 3645 Forest Hill-Irene Road in Germantown.

Garner was 66.

"He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed," the church said. "Please keep his wife Elizabeth, daughters Megan, Kelly, Becky, Curren and Abby, his sons Will and Foster and his 9 grandchildren in your prayers."

Authorities identified the three others who perished when the single-engine, six-seat airplane crashed into a field outside Yoakum. They were Steven Carl Tucker, 64, of Germantown, who was the pilot and owner of Circle Y Saddles in Yoakum; passenger Brandon Tyler Patterson, 34, of Germantown; and Tyler Bradley Springer, 36, both of Memphis.

Circle Y called Tucker "visionary" in an Instagram post announcing his death.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Circle Y Saddles, Inc., visionary owner and president, Steve Tucker, has passed away. For those who were fortunate enough to know Mr. Tucker, it was truly an honor. His wisdom, faith, and innovation touched many lives in the equestrian community."

The company said his legacy "will live on through the family of brands he created by continuing to handcraft saddles and accessories for all types of riders and horse owners."

"We ask for your support during these difficult times and prayers for our beloved founder's family. Our family of brands will continue to persevere and prosper through this as we work hard to continue Mr. Tucker’s legacy."

The Piper aircraft crashed while on approach to the Yoakum Municipal Airport near County Road 462 amid a patchy fog advisory about 10:30 a.m.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator arrived at the crash site Wednesday. A preliminary report could be released within two weeks, according to an NTSB spokesman.

The Piper aircraft was built in 2008, and it was certified to fly that November, according to FAA records.

Dallas pilot Robert Katz said the Piper Mirage is a luxury private plane that can carry up to six people and costs well over $1 million.