Officers with the Yoakum Police Department seized 215.3 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine after executing a search warrant on Thursday morning.
Along with the seized drugs, three people were arrested at the home in the 400 block of Tucker Street where the warrant was executed. They included two Yoakum residents, Vincente Rosales, 47, and Karen Beasley, 56, along with Jose Mora, 38, of Donna. All three were transported to the Lavaca County Jail, according to a news release from the Yoakum Police Department.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
