YOAKUM — Nearly seven months after its longtime president died in a plane crash, Circle Y Saddles announced Tuesday it is now in the hands of a company with ties to the Crossroads.
During a company-wide meeting at its headquarters, Circle Y officials informed its 180 Yoakum employees that Kaspar Companies, a conglomerate based in Shiner, had completed a purchase of all the saddle business's shares Tuesday.
"We're keeping all employees, and the leadership structure has been kept intact," Jason Kaspar, who runs Kaspar Companies, said. "We're one of the largest employers in Lavaca County, and we are bringing on another large employer in Lavaca County. Altogether we will have 500 employees."
Circle Y manufactured its first saddles in Yoakum in 1960, according to the company's website.
The announcement comes following the Jan. 17 death of Steve Tucker, who had served as president of Circle Y since 2003. Tucker, 64, was piloting his Piper Mirage airplane when the plane crashed into a field in Yoakum near County Road 462 and Farm-to-Market Road 318.
Tucker and four others were heading to Yoakum from Germantown, Tennessee, where Tucker lived and attended Harvest Church. Circle Y leaders said Tucker often flew from Tennessee to Yoakum, sometimes traveling with members of his church.
Brandon Tyler Patterson, 34, of Germantown; William Lee Garner, 66, of Memphis; and Tyler Springer, 36, also of Memphis; died in the plane crash, as well. Garner was the executive pastor at Harvest, while Patterson and Springer were members of the church.
The sole survivor of the crash was Lead Pastor Kennon Vaughn.
In a recorded video message, Vaughn said Tucker tried his best to navigate the plane as it was losing altitude.
"I'm alive because of Steve," Vaughn said.
Kaspar told Circle Y employees he felt humbled by the opportunity for his company to be the saddler's next overseer.
"I care tremendously about the people in this area because they have a high work ethic and moral standard," Kaspar said. "I want to be in an area where my company can build jobs and support the community."
A fifth generation Texan, Kaspar said his company's roots date back to 1898, when his ancestor August Kaspar sold baskets he had made out of barbed wire. Today, Kaspar Companies owns businesses that produce firearms, truck beds and precious metals, among other things.
During his speech to Circle Y's staff, Kaspar said his company's mission of being "faithful stewards of God's given resources" aligns with the principles Tucker had set.
Leading up to the closing of the sale Tuesday, Kaspar Companies worked with Circle Y officials for a month to plan what the ownership transition would look like, Jason Kaspar said in an interview following the employee meeting.
Mark Jemelka, who served as Circle Y's executive vice president and chief operating officer, will now be the director of warehouse and finished goods, Kaspar said.
Kaspar appointed Greg Chumchal as the new president of Circle Y. Garrett Bottlinger is the new vice president of manufacturing.
At the meeting Tuesday, Circle Y employees were asked to fill out new tax forms for their employment, due to the ownership change.
Chumchal, a native of Shiner, said after the meeting said he wants to continue the legacy built by Tucker, his predecessor.
"I'm excited to build a great company," said Chumchal, who also serves as president of Bedrock Truck Beds, another company owned by Kaspar.
Mike Ducker, who was a Circle Y shareholder prior to the sale, said he is optimistic about the saddle company's future under Kaspar.
"I lost a friend of almost 50 years, but today is a good day because we all strongly believe Kaspar can make this company better," Ducker said. "They (Kaspar) are invested in local communities. They hold the same values."