YOAKUM — A winter wonderland is tucked away in the Yoakum Heritage Museum.
Yoakum's annual Christmas Tree Forest has come to town and transformed the heritage museum into a place of whimsy. Inside, Santa Claus awaits to receive children's Christmas wishes, a miniature Alaskan village is on full dazzling display, the northern lights dance and morph on the ceilings and the place is so packed with trees that they've started hanging them upside down from the ceiling.
Faith Murphree, a first-grader visiting the museum with the Sweet Home School District, couldn't contain her excitement when taking in the wonder of a collection of miniature horses on display.
"It's so fun in here," she said.
The Yoakum Heritage Museum is bringing the great white north to Texas with its Christmas Tree Forest exhibit.
The theme of this year's forest is the northern lights, said Laura Henson, the museum's executive director. In addition to the lights, 30 trees are on display, each decorated by local groups.
One of the trees was decorated by Sweet Home's school district, said Superintendent Renee Fairchild.
The trees are spread throughout the museum, Henson said. Each tree is decorated by someone outside of the museum. Sororities, schools, businesses and residents all have trees adorning the rooms and halls of the museum.
"Anyone can do a tree that wants to, and they're usually done under the theme that we declare for that particular year," she said. "This year, we did the northern lights, and we called it a Christmas phenomenon."
To keep in line with the northern lights them, each room of the museum has a light display projected onto the ceiling, Henson said.
At the entrance of the museum, a miniature Alaskan village is built underneath the lights, giving children the opportunity to see what it's like to be in North Pole, Alaska. Sweet Home prekindergarten student Kerr Sanderson was enraptured with the display, and said it was his favorite part about his trip to the museum.
On the second floor of the museum, children can view a short and educational video about the science behind the northern lights.
"We tell kids how the aurora borealis is formed," Henson said.
Fairchild said she was impressed with the sense of community provided to the children by hosting a tree from the schools in the area.
"For small town, rural kids, that sense of community is really important," she said.
Each grade from Sweet Home did a different ornament for their tree.
"The kids have decided," Fairchild said. "The teachers have decided. So each ornament is in itself unique."
An interesting addition to the Christmas Tree Forest this year is a collection of upside-down trees fastened to the ceiling, Henson said.
Upside-down trees have become more popular in the past few years, but the practice originated in the eighth century, Henson said. Homes in the European countryside were small, and to preserve floor space, families would fasten their trees to the ceiling.
"Also, ornaments hang much prettier on an upside down tree," she said.
