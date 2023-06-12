SEADRIFT — A choppy San Antonio Bay proved to be a curse and a blessing for Tommy and Jonathan Yonley.
The waves meant the brothers had to paddle constantly to keep their two-person boat from filling with water.
But the conditions also gave them a chance to erase what had been a substantial deficit in the Texas Water Safari.
The Yonley brothers took advantage of the opportunity to win the 260-mile race that began in San Marcos in boat No. 2, Brother vs. Brother.
The Yonleys, who live in the Houston area, reached the Swan Point finish line at 12:46 a.m. to complete the race in a time of 39 hours and 46 minutes.
Boat No. 1313, Death Punch, finished second in a time of 40 hours and 21 minutes.
“We thought when the crowd started cheering, we were second place,” said 35-year-old Jonathan Yonley, who was racing for the 12th time. “It sounded like a second-place cheer. I told Tommy, ‘That’s a second-place cheer if I’ve ever heard one,’ and then his wife said, ‘You did it. You won.’ It was amazing.”
The Yonleys already hold the race record for the fastest time for a tandem unlimited boat of 34:56 set in 2019.
They became the first two-person tandem to win the race since 1987, and the first two-person tandem to defeat a multi-person boat since 1985.
In addition, the Yonleys won the race on the 40-year anniversary of the first two-person boat win over a multi-person boat.
The winning boat in 1983, 50 to 1 Longshot, was manned by Tom Goynes, Tommy Yonley’s father-in-law, and Red Motley.
“It’s something really special to have,” said 44-year-old Tommy Yonley, who had done the race 26 times. “He (Goynes) thought we had a chance, but pretty much only if there was a bad bay. That was pretty much the only option.”
The Yonleys trailed the Death Punch boat piloted by Andrew Conde, Brian Jones, Clay Wyatt, Dodd Yeager, Gaston Jones and William Russell by 96 minutes as they exited the Guadalupe River.
“The conditions were very difficult,” Jonathan Yonley said. “It was shallow water, technical water. The lead six-man boat did incredibly well. They were way ahead and it was hot. Tommy and I couldn’t stay with them.”
But the course of the race changed when the boats entered the bay.
“You have an above-average bay and this is definitely above average,” Tommy Yonley said. “It seemed like the wind angle, it seemed a little unusual for some reason. I was told the wind was from the east, the waves were seemingly coming from the south and southeast, it was a little bit confusing.”
The Yonleys knew the rough bay played to their advantage, but it also meant they had to paddle at a rapid pace.
“I was a little bit nervous because we had pop-down bailers that only pump water out of the boat from the boat’s movement,” Tommy Yonley said. “We had to be moving at a certain speed to be able to empty the buckets of water.
“If you fill it completely, you won’t be able to do well because you’re a tub full of water. We were all-out. Whenever a big wave came in, we had to paddle so hard. We worked really hard.”
The hard work paid off for the Yonley brothers, who accomplished what few thought was possible.
“I’m mostly happy for my wife (Sandy), who worked very hard on a lot of things related to the race, and also my father-in-law and mother-in-law, who have supported me since before my wife and I were together," Tommy Yonley said. "My first year to race was when I was 18. My father-in-law has supported me every year for the last 26 years.”