A DeWitt County jury on Wednesday sentenced a Yorktown man, whom prosecutors say was arrested in Kansas after he fled his own trial earlier this year, to 20 years in prison for threatening a sheriff’s deputy during an arrest in 2018.
The second trial, which began Monday, came after Modesto Chuck Mireles, 49, left the courtroom in August while on trial for those charges. He was arrested and extradited to DeWitt County earlier this month, according to a news release from the office of District Attorney Rob Lassmann, who serves Refugio, Goliad and DeWitt counties.
He was charged with felony bail jumping and failure to appear. That charge was still pending as of Wednesday and was discussed only during the sentencing after the jury issued a guilty verdict for the previous charges, said Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who prosecuted the case.
Hallettsville defense attorney James Reeves, who represented Mireles, was not available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The charges stem from an October 2018 arrest where Mireles was accused of driving with an invalid license during Yorktown Western Days, an annual live music festival.
During the arrest, Mireles “became hostile, began cussing and threatening the transporting deputy and the deputy’s family” toward Steven Nelson, a former DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to court records and the district attorney’s news release. The news release also said Mireles “attempted to spit on the deputy several times.”
Nelson is now employed by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
A DeWitt County grand jury indicted Mireles on charges of retaliation, a third-degree felony punishable by 2-10 years in prison, and attempted assault of a public servant, a state jail felony punishable by 180 days -two years in state jail, in December 2018. However, because of previous convictions, Mireles was subject to up to 20 years during sentencing, according to court records.
After the verdict was issued, Mireles was removed from the courtroom for “making an inappropriate gesture” to the jury and yelling at the bailiffs, according to the district attorney’s news release.
Poynter said the confrontation began when Mireles “flipped off” the jury and one of the bailiffs saw, asking the defendant to stop. It was at that point, Poynter said, Mireles began yelling at bailiffs, prompting his removal.
Poynter said it is unlikely Mireles will face additional charges for the outburst.
“He was just sentenced to 20 years, and the bail jumping charge is still pending. (The outburst) would be a misdemeanor charge,” he said. “It may not be worth it in the long run because of the bail jumping charge.”
Bobby Bell, the 267th District Court judge, presided over the first trial and the guilt-innocence phase of the second trial. During sentencing on Wednesday, he voluntarily recused himself because he could be considered a witness to Mireles failing to appear in court in August. Instead, 135th District Court Judge Kemper Stephen Williams presided over the sentencing.
