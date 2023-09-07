WOODSBORO — The theme of the week for Yorktown ahead of its game against Woodsboro was consistency, and on Thursday night Yorktown was consistently sharp in all aspects of the game on its way to a 50-0 victory.
The victory was the first for the Wildcats' first-year head coach Ryan Knostman, who has preached to his players to be patient. On Thursday night that patience paid off.
"As you build and start a new program it takes a little while for it to click," Knostman said. "I know at times I get impatient because I want it now, but I have to remind myself that it's only been seven weeks of all new stuff for these kids."
Right from the start the Wildcats (1-2) offense looked crisp, driving down the field in nine plays, picking up 61 yards before Deagan Mungia ran it in from five yards out for the first touchdown of the evening.
If there was a player who symbolized Yorktown's night of firing on all cylinders it was Mungia. The senior carried the ball 6 times for 61 yards with a touchdown. Mungia also blocked a Woodsboro (1-2) punt at the end of the first half and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
"Pre play when we were sitting on the line coach told me to go lay out one time," Mungia said. "I told our defensive end 'I'm going to block this punt,' and when I blocked the punt I saw it rolling into the end zone I got it. I ran for my life because I was scared it was going to run out of the end zone."
Mungia was not finished impacting the game after the blocked punt as he also recovered a fumble early in the third quarter, which sparked another Yorktown touchdown drive.
"He plays offense, he plays defense, he plays special teams, the kid just doesn't get tired," Knostman said. "He just keeps going, and the best part about him is that he always has a smile on his face, he has a great attitude every single day and I've never seen that kid get down."
Early on in the game it became clear that Yorktown held an edge in the trenches and they pressed that edge throughout the game, giving Woodsboro's defense issues to contend with for 48 minutes.
"They are very big up front and they move pretty well to go with that," Woodsboro head coach Johny Lesak said. "So that causes problems so they took advantage and did a good job and they made some things happen up front."
Woodsboro felt the Yorktown size at the line of scrimmage on both sides. Offensively the Eagles were rarely able to break the line of scrimmage in their rushing attack, as Wildcat defensive linemen were continuously meeting ball carriers in the backfield.
After Mungia's opening touchdown the Wildcats sputtered on offense for the remainder of the first quarter, but in the second period they found their rhythm. Senior running back Aidan Nunez found the end zone from seven yards out to start the quarter. On the ensuing drive it was quarterback Jayden Rodriguez who ran 66 yards down the Yorktown sideline to make it 22-0 before Mungia's blocked punt touchdown made it 28-0 at the half.
Touchdown runs from Rodriguez from 25 yards out and sophomore Matthew Olguin made it 42-0, and Olguin finished off the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown run with 3:15 remaining.
"I tell them that, 'We're getting there, we're getting there,' I know we hadn't seen the results yet, but trust me guys, stay with it," Knostman said. "So to have a performance like this is huge because then they really start believing in what we're doing here."