El Paso Tacos & Tequila is unlike anything else in Victoria.
The menu may be recognizable to anyone familiar with Mexican cuisine, but downtown Victoria’s newest restaurant also boasts an interior that brings big city vibes to the Crossroads.
While customers dig into plates of steaming fajitas and cheesy enchiladas at tables hand-painted by a Honduran artist or sip on pineapple-jalapeño margaritas, they’re treated to a unique decor. Skeletal mariachi bands and luchador masks are painted on exposed-brick walls. Massive archways break up the restaurant into sections, and indoor balcony seating allows diners to take in the full space.
“I like it,” said Mary Koenning, of Victoria. “It kind of reminds me of a place you would see on the River Walk in San Antonio.”
The restaurant is a part of a younger generation’s twist on their family business, said co-owner and manager Andreas Mendoza, 25. Mendoza’s family has been operating Mexican food restaurants across the country since around 1985.
For the past five years, family members from Mendoza’s generation have decided to “modernize everything,” he said.
“We wanted that division between our uncles, which is like older generation Mexican restaurants,” Mendoza said. They’ve accomplished this by keeping their classic family recipes while modernizing the decor and making their own additions to the menu.
The drinks are where the family’s younger generation has made one of their biggest changes, Mendoza said. While the restaurant maintains their classic house, mango and strawberry margaritas, they’ve added flavors like pineapple jalapeño and habanero margaritas, plus new drinks like a combination mojito margarita and Mexican mules. They also plan to serve flights of margaritas in the future, so diners can sample the full spectrum of flavors they offer.
The family restaurant business began in 1985 in Pensacola, Fla. Mendoza said. The family hails from a small farm in Jalisco, Mexico. After one of Mendoza’s great uncles immigrated to Chicago and then to Florida, he invited the rest of the family to come with him.
“They started to move to west until they got to Louisiana, and it was like ‘boom!’” Mendoza said. “Right now, we have almost 40 restaurants in Louisiana.”
Victoria’s El Paso Tacos & Tequila — which had its soft opening on Jan. 23 — is just their third restaurant in Texas.
The story of how they decided to establish a location in Victoria is a funny one, Mendoza said.
While traveling from McAllen to Houston, Mendoza’s cousin Roy Chavez took a wrong turn and wound up driving through downtown Victoria. Chavez noticed that the buildings’ addresses matched the numbers of a family member’s birthday, and a little over a week later Mendoza was called to Victoria to see the location.
“I was like, ‘This is it. This is the spot,’” Mendoza said. “I like the vibe. We changed a lot of stuff, but I like the demographic of Victoria.”
Specifically, Mendoza was attracted to how centrally located Victoria is to Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi.
When they found the building, it was an empty, open space, Mendoza said.
“It felt very lonely,” he said.
To alleviate that feeling of loneliness, they installed archways that run along the length of the right side of the restaurant and a barrier that separates the entrance from the dining room. They also painted murals on the walls and the pillars.
In the month they’ve been open, business has been good, Mendoza said.
“We didn’t expect to be this busy,” he said.
Demand has been so high that they had to open the balcony — which was intended for private parties — to all diners. Mendoza said he has been helping wait staff by taking tables, and Chavez was in the back washing dishes to help out. Mendoza’s cousin, Victoria Chavez, 23, said that she’s been working as a hostess and bussing tables to help out with the heavy demand.
Local reception to the restaurant has been positive. Darwin Koenning, 74, of Victoria, said he enjoyed the restaurant’s different take on Mexican food.
“The recipes are more old Mexico than Tex-Mex,” he said. “And, good margaritas.”
Mikaela Tumlinson, 18, of Victoria, was digging into a plate of shrimp quesadillas and admiring the restaurant.
“We walked in in and we were like, ‘This should be in Houston or something,’” she said.
