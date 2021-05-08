During the Victoria Advocate's 100th anniversary, Gilbert "Kupp" Kupfernagel, 88, delivered all the news that was fit to print with his neighborhood buds and his younger brother.
In 2021, he still reads the paper as it reaches its 175th anniversary.
Kupfernagel delivered the paper for two years in the late 1940s when the Advocate was located at 106 S. William St. for a 20-cent profit. On May 8, 1946, he and his paperboy friends were welcome for some of the centennial celebrations.
Kupfernagel's journey to working at the Advocate began when he worked as a 12-year-old boy at a bowling alley at Aloe Army Air Field, which would later become Victoria Regional Airport. He saved up to buy a pre-war era bicycle, which he said was of higher quality than post-war bikes. With that bike, he then took a job with the newspaper alongside other boys his age to deliver the Advocate and, for a time, the Houston Post.
As Kupfernagel would ride past folks in Victoria, he said he would wave or say hello to folks along his paper route.
"Most of the houses, no one had air conditioning or anything," he said. "So people lived out on the front porch."
At that time, the Advocate published an evening weekday paper in the evening. He would deliver the Post in the morning and then the Advocate in the evening. On weekends, he would deliver the Advocate in the morning.
Often on Saturday nights, Kupfernagel said his father would allow him to go to a show at the theater late at night. He would stay up late enough to delivery the Advocate in the early hours on Sunday morning.
At that time, he and other paperboys had to pay for the newspaper they would deliver. They would then earn back their expenditures by delivering those papers to about 100 to 120 houses along their paper routes, he said. He delivered papers about 28 days a month.
"It wasn't very often we missed a house," he said. "And if we did, we sure heard about it. In those days, we were businessmen. We bought the paper, and we sold the paper."
At the centennial celebration, Kupfernagel said he and other paperboys received a cupcake and a scoop of ice cream outside the William Street Advocate location. He and the other paperboys were not allowed inside the building at that time. A party for other members of the paper was held that day, too.
Each day outside the William Street location, paperboys like Kupfernagel, would roll their papers on the sidewalk, he said. They found a way to fold them so when they would toss a paper from their bike, the path would curve up to a house's front porch.
A few of the other circulation workers he delivered with included Bobby Stolz, the Gentry brothers, route supervisor Francis Boldt and circulation manager Shelton Hall.
For larger Sunday editions, they would tie a string to hold the pages together, he said.
At that time, World War II caused supply shortages of various resources including newsprint paper. Because of the shortage, the 100th anniversary special edition could not be published on the May 8, 1946 anniversary, the Advocate reported that day.
In the time since the Advocate's centennial, it has moved from 106 S. William St. to 311 E. Constitution St. in 1949. As of 2019, it is now at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.
