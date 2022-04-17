Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.