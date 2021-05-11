Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.