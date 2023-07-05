July 14 is Bastille Day, the day in 1789 when the Bastille prison in Paris was stormed, and the French Revolution began. With this in mind, I thought about making a French-inspired supper and decided to make a tartine. The word "tartine" means slice of bread with spreadable ingredients in French and can also mean an open-face sandwich.
For this quick sandwich supper, I topped thick slices of bread with some deli roast beef and crumbled blue cheese. A watercress salad with its slightly peppery flavor adds a little zing.
Helpful Hints:
- Find roasted beets in the produce section of the market. You can use cherry tomatoes instead.
- Use any type of blue cheese, such as Roquefort.
- Use any type of whole grain bread.
Countdown:
- Prepare ingredients.
- Toast bread.
- Assemble the tartine.
- Make watercress salad.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 loaf whole grain bread, 1 jar reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 small bottle prepared horseradish, 1 can olive oil spray, 10 ounces lean sliced deli low-sodium roast beef, 1 container crumbled blue cheese, 1 bunch watercress, 1 container roasted beets and 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing.
ROAST BEEF AND BLUE CHEESE TARTINE
4 thick slices whole grain bread
Olive oil spray
4 Tbls. reduced fat mayonnaise
2 Tbls. prepared horseradish
10 ounces lean sliced deli low-sodium roast beef
3/4 c. reduced-fat crumbled blue cheese (2 ounces)
2 c. watercress leaves
1/2 c. roasted beet cut into 1-inch cubes
2 Tbls. reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Spray bread with olive oil spray and toast in a toaster oven or under a broiler. Mix the mayonnaise and horseradish together and spread over the toasted bread. Add the roast beef slices and then the blue cheese. Place two tartines on each of two dinner plates. Add the watercress leaves and beet cubes to each plate. Drizzle the dressing over the watercress leaves.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 609 calories (47% from fat), 28.7 fat (8.5 g saturated, 7.3 g monounsaturated), 103 mg cholesterol, 53.2 g protein, 36.4 g carbohydrates, 5.3 g fiber, 1,047 mg sodium.