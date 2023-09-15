A garlicky wine sauce is well known as the basis for the classic Italian dish, shrimp scampi. The sauce is delicious and perfect for sopping up with some crusty bread. For this recipe, I thought the sauce would be a great preparation for chicken thighs. Lots of garlic, some red vermouth and fresh parsley coat the chicken and add flavor to the linguine.
Helpful Hints:
- You can use dried linguine instead of fresh. Boil for 8 to 9 minutes.
- You can use red or white wine instead of red vermouth.
- The quickest way to chop parsley is to snip the leaves with a scissors.
Countdown:
- Place water for linguine on to boil.
- Prepare all ingredients.
- Make chicken.
- Cook linguine and zucchini.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 pound skinless chicken thighs with the bone, 1 bottle red vermouth, 1 container fresh linguine, 1/2 pound zucchini, and 1 bunch fresh parsley.
Staples: olive oil, garlic, butter, salt and black peppercorns.
SCAMPI-STYLE CHICKEN
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 2 tsp. butter
- 1 pound skinless chicken thighs with the bone
- 4 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1/2 cup red vermouth
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil and butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add the chicken thighs. Brown one side 5 minutes. Turn over and brown the second side for 5 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add the garlic and sauté one minute. Add the vermouth and continue to cook another minute. Return the chicken to the skillet and continue to cook for 5 minutes, turning the chicken over in the sauce as it cooks. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Add parsley, salt and pepper to taste. Serve chicken with the linguine.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 389 calories (35% from fat), 15.2 g fat (4.6 g saturated, 5.1 g monounsaturated), 166 mg cholesterol, 33.6 g protein, 10.5 g carbohydrates, 0.5 g fiber, 202 mg sodium.
LINGUINE WITH ZUCCHINI STICKS
- 1/4 pound fresh linguine
- 2 cups zucchini sticks cut into 2 inches long and 1/4-inch wide
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a large saucepan filled with water to a boil. Add the linguine and zucchini. Boil 2 minutes. Meanwhile add the olive oil to a large bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the linguine cooking water and mix well. Drain the linguine and zucchini. Add to the bowl and toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with the chicken.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 270 calories (19% from fat), 5.7 g fat (0.6 g saturated, 3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 8.8 g protein, 46.1 g carbohydrates, 2.9 g fiber, 12 mg sodium.