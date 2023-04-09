AUGUSTA — Jon Rahm has won the 87th Masters Tournament.
The Spaniard, ranked third in the Official World Golf Ranking, finished with a score of 12-under 276, four shots clear of Brooks Koepka and three-time champion Phil Mickelson.
Jordan Spieth (66), Patrick Reed (68) and Russell Henley (70) tied for fourth at 7 under.
Rahm started the day four shots back of Koepka when the third round was resumed following Saturday’s suspension of play.
Rahm whittled that deficit down to two in time for the final round to begin in the afternoon, then caught Koepka on the fourth hole when the latter made bogey to put both of them at 10-under par for the championship.
Rahm took the solo lead after Koepka bogeyed the par-3 sixth, the strung together pars as Koepka made the mistakes he hadn’t while holding the lead for much of the tournament. He didn’t make a birdie until the 13th hole in a round of 75.
Birdies on the par-5 13th and par-4 14th holes, combined with a Koepka bogey on 14, put Rahm four shots ahead — of the 52-year-old Mickelson, who shot 65 to surge up the leaderboard and take the clubhouse lead at 8 under — with four to play.
All that was left to do from there for Rahm was avoid Augusta National Golf Club’s last couple of landmines. He laid up on the par-5 15th and made par, then stayed dry on the par-3 16th for another par. He saved par at 17, then avoided disaster on 18 when his tee shot went way left into the trees but bounced back into play.
This is Rahm’s first Masters title, and it’s his second major to go along with the 2021 U.S. Open. Making the victory even sweeter is that it came on the birthday of Spanish golfing icon Seve Ballesteros, who won in 1980 and ‘83, and also marked six years to the day since countryman Sergio Garcia finally captured his first major title when he beat Justin Rose in a playoff at the Masters.
Rahm shared the first-round lead with Koepka and Viktor Hovland despite a double bogey on his first hole of the week, then left the golf course Friday three shots behind Koepka — but still with nine holes to play after play for the day was called due to inclement weather.
He made a rainy Saturday morning charge to finish his second round, getting within two at the midway mark.
He was four back through six holes Saturday afternoon when play was suspended again, setting up a marathon Sunday.
The victory is Rahm’s fourth already this calendar year. He came into this week confident despite an uncharacteristic month that didn’t include a top-30 finish, then justified that confidence with his second major title.