SURPRISE, Ariz. – We’re going to hearken back to the good ol’ days of Rangers baseball for a minute: When everybody just bypassed the present and dreamed of the long-distance future.
That is very much not the case in 2023 when an exercise in projecting the opening day roster is just typing the same names over and over. That’s a good thing for the Rangers. Spring has mostly been uneventful and, with the exception of a couple spots in the bullpen, the roster was pretty much constructed before they arrived in Arizona. It is a roster designed to compete now. There shouldn’t be much fluctuation.
With the club expecting to return to relevancy in the short-term, let’s gaze out on the horizon a minute to consider if five years from now the Rangers can still construct a competitive roster from homegrown pieces. A word of caution before we embark on this mission: This is probably futile. Teams simply can’t fashion a roster exclusively from homegrown pieces. Injuries, performance plateaus, trades and other circumstances intercede.
The 2023 Rangers are likely to begin the season with no more than a half-dozen players who have spent their entire professional careers in the Texas organization. If the Rangers double that by 2027, they will be doing well in terms of development.
With that in mind, here’s Rosterology: The Fast-Forward Edition (please note: Players in italics began their careers in other organizations):
2023 catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Mitch Garver
2027 catchers (2): Sam Huff, Ian Moller
Crystal ball says: With automatic balls and strikes on the horizon, a hitting tool is going to outrank receiving in prioritization for catching. Huff has an incredible power tool. Assume he’s the backup in 2024, splits duties evenly in ‘25 and takes over the position in 2026. Now all he has to do is keep that big frame healthy, which has been a challenge. Behind him: Ian Moller, 20, who can run for a catcher (18 steals last year) and has good strike-zone awareness (.366 OBP) with power potential.
2023 infield (6): 1B Nathaniel Lowe, 2B Marcus Semien, SS Corey Seager, 3B Josh Jung, UTI Josh Smith, UTI Ezequiel Duran
2027 Infield (6): 1B Corey Seager, 2B Thomas Saggese, SS Luisangel Acuña, 3B Josh Jung, UTI Jonathan Ornelas, DH Marcus Semien
Crystal ball says: The $500 million middle infield shuffles with age. Semien will be 36 by then, Seager 33. His size is eventually going to force Seager to move off short. Assuming the Rangers have traded Justin Foscue and Ezequiel Duran in playoff chases, Saggese or Cam Cauley inherits second base from Semien. Saggese hit .312 with an .868 OPS as a 20-year-old in Class A and Double-A. Acuña, who will be 25 by then, will be stepping out of his older brother Ronald’s shadows for good. The question on Jung: Has he played his way into a long-term extension or closing in on free agency (after 2028)?
2023 outfield (5): LF Robbie Grossman, CF Travis Jankowski, RF Adolis García, OF Bubba Thompson, OF-DH Brad Miller
2027 outfield (5): LF Dustin Harris, CF Evan Carter, RF Anthony Gutierrez, OF Bubba Thompson, UTI Josh Smith
Crystal Ball says: Carter makes his debut sometime in 2024 and is fully entrenched as a franchise-caliber center fielder by this time. But flanking him in right is then 22-year-old Gutierrez, who is giving Rangers fans Juan Gonzalez flashbacks with his power. He enters the season as the top contender for Rookie of the Year. Thompson and Smith have become valuable versatile veterans and team leaders as they approach free agency with speedy Alejandro Osuna pushing to get into the mix.
2023 starting rotation (5): RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Jon Gray, LHP Martín Pérez.
2027 starting rotation (5): RHP Jack Leiter, RHP Owen White, RHP Kumar Rocker, LHP Mitch Bratt, RHP Winston Santos.
Crystal ball says: The Rangers used the Nos. 2 and 3 overall picks in consecutive drafts on Leiter and Rocker. If they aren’t anchoring this rotation by then, the picks have probably been failures or used in trades. But even if they aren’t anchoring things, the Rangers should have other options because they have significantly upped their pitching talent pool. Others who could figure in here include Cole Ragans, Cole Winn, Zak Kent, Dane Acker and TK Roby. And about this time, Brock Porter, a fourth-round pick in 2022 but a first-round talent, should be knocking on the door.
2023 bullpen (8): RHP José Leclerc (closer), LHP Brock Burke, LHP Will Smith, RHP Jonathan Hernandez, LHP Joe Barlow, LHP Taylor Hearn, RHP Josh Sborz, LHP John King
2027 Bullpen (8): RHP Marc Church (closer), RHP Ricky Vanasco, RHP Alex Speas, RHP Emiliano Teodo, LHP Larson Kindreich, LHP Lucas Jacobsen, RHP Chase Lee, LHP Antoine Kelly
Crystal ball says: To be a good reliever often requires failing as a starter and this ‘pen has lots of converted starters (Vanasco, Teodo, Kindreich and Kelly), but it doesn’t mean they failed. The pitching-centric high drafts of 2021-22 have born fruit and pushed some guys to relieve out of necessity. It creates an army of 100 mph arms with Vanasco, Speas, Teodo, Kelly and Church. It has the requisite feel-good story: Speas nearly quitting baseball in 2022 only to rediscover his love for the game and take things to the next level. It has balance with three lefties. And at the top sits Church with his 95 mph heater, wicked slider and perfect bullpen mentality.
More on 2023 rosterology:
Hardest decision: How to deploy multi-inning relievers. It’s likely deGrom and Eovaldi could be on pitch limits to start the season and that Jake Odorizzi will begin on the IL for at least 10 days. The Rangers could use more multi-inning relief options or pitchers to piggyback with deGrom/Eovaldi.
Do they consider keeping one or both of their young starters (Dane Dunning or Cole Ragans) in that role rather than sending them to pitch regularly in the minors? On one side, they may be best positioned to help the team in the short-term. On the other, it might “shorten” up their arm, potentially forcing them to have to build up when and if the Rangers need rotation help?
40 issues: To keep either outfielders Travis Jankowski or Clint Frazier or a veteran reliever like Ian Kennedy or Jacob Barnes, the Rangers would have to create a spot on the 40-man roster. Barring a traumatic injury, that would require putting somebody on waivers, most likely a pitcher such as Spencer Howard, who hasn’t pitched since March 1, or Josh Sborz, who has struggled. The other option would be to create an outfield spot, but that would mean releasing Brad Miller and eating $4 million in guaranteed salary.
Duran. Duran: It’s getting increasingly difficult to see a scenario in which Ezequiel Duran doesn’t open on the big-league roster. He’s been perhaps the most productive hitter in camp. Perhaps he lasts only as long as it takes Leody Taveras’ oblique muscle to heal. Would playing infrequently, even for a short stretch, impact his development? The guess here is no. But playing regularly and putting up gaudy numbers at Triple-a might increase his potential trade value.