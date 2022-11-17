DALLAS — The All-Star Game is returning to Arlington.
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced at the conclusion of Thursday’s ownership meetings in New York that the Rangers’ bid, co-sponsored by the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, had been selected to host the 94th All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024. The game is scheduled for July 16.
The Rangers have previously hosted one other All-Star Game, the 1995 Midsummer Classic, which was won by the National League on MVP Jeff Conine’s eighth-inning home run. It was played in the second season at what was then The Ballpark in Arlington.
The All-Star Game and the accompanying festivities have grown in scope significantly since that time. Between the growth of the Home Run Derby, the inclusion of the amateur draft, the Fan Fest and Fan Village, it is nearly a week’s worth of events and accompanying economic impact.
The construction of Texas Live! by Loews hotel and the still-under-construction Loews hotel and convention center all adjacent to Globe Life Field mean that most of the events and visitors will be able to be hosted in Arlington.
The All-Star Game has also become a political hot button issue. The 2021 All-Star Game, which had been scheduled for Atlanta, was moved to Denver over a Georgia law that raised concerns for civil rights groups over potential voting restrictions.
At the time that move was announced — on opening day of the 2021 season — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waded into the conversation by backing out of a commitment to throw out the first pitch at the Rangers’ opener. He also tweeted a copy of the letter he sent to Rangers Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman that called the decision “shameful” and said the “State will not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events.”
However, in the release sent by MLB on Thursday announcing the All-Star decision, Rangers owner Ray Davis thanked both the State of Texas and the Governor’s office, in particular, along with cities of Arlington, Fort Worth and Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Dallas Morning News reached out to the MLB commissioner for comment.
“The Texas Rangers are honored to be awarded the 2024 All-Star Game,” Davis said in a statement. “With the opening of Globe Life Field in 2020 and the incredible development that continues to take place around the park, Arlington is an ideal location to host Major League Baseball and the Midsummer Classic. We want to thank Commissioner Rob Manfred, the State of Texas and the Governor’s Office and the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth and all of the dedicated officials from the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau for their efforts bringing this showcase event to the area.”
Gov. Abbott’s office did not respond to specific questions from The News about his stance about the game and his past boycott of MLB, instead releasing a statement attributed to the state’s top elected official in support of the All-Star Game and the benefits it brings to Texas.
“Congratulations to the Texas Rangers on being awarded the 2024 MLB All-Star Game,” Abbott said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of the Rangers franchise and local leaders, Texas has once again proven itself to be a premier destination for business and America’s pastime: baseball. The MLB All-Star Game will be a boon to our state’s economy and tourism industry. I look forward to working alongside community partners to ensure we host the best All-Star Game of all time right here in the Lone Star State.”
In awarding the game to the Rangers, Manfred also cited the Rangers’ willingness to host postseason and World Series games in the midst of the 2020 COVID pandemic.
“The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as a terrific host for the 2020 postseason, including the World Series,” Manfred said in a statement. “We are excited to once again feature baseball’s newest park on a global stage next summer.”
Manfred did not address the Governor’s previous proclamation. Asked at the All-Star Game in Denver how political issues in Texas might impact MLB’s willingness to stage jewel events in the state, he demurred.
“I think the decision with respect to Atlanta was probably the hardest thing I’ve been asked to do so far,” Manfred told reporters at the time. “I’m kind of hoping it’s going to be the hardest thing I get asked to do, period.
“I’m not going to speculate about who’s going to pass what law and where we might take jewel events,” he added. “It’s hard enough to deal with it in concrete real time. I just don’t think it’s productive for me.”