Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.