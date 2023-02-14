PORT LAVACA — Ray Davila has been a staple in downtown Port Lavaca for decades.
Davila Boot and Shoe Repair has been the sole of downtown for 73 years, and now its heart and soul is retiring.
Davila came to the U.S. from Mexico to pursue the American Dream, and he achieved this goal.
On Thursday, the community is celebrating his life and business with a retirement party.
The festivities at the Bauer Community Center are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Music, food and "good company" were promised by organizers.
RSVP to 361-552-6313 if you'd like to pat Davila on the back for his dedication to his craft and to the community.
In a 2015 article, the Victoria Advocate noted how Davila brought industrial-strength sewing machines to Port Lavaca when he moved from Mexico.