Visitors to Goliad State Park last weekend were treated to a living history encampment of men portraying the Veterans Company 3822V of the Civilian Conservation Corps, those who restored Mission Espiritu Santo and created the state park.
The camp setting mirrored the start of this project in 1935, when this 220-man company set up army surplus tents from the Great War, while they constructed barracks to be used for the eventual end of the project in 1942.
This was not your typical youthful CCC recruit camp, these men were war veterans who had fought in the Spanish American War, Boxer Rebellion in China and World War I. War vets were hit hard by The Depression and had marched twice on Washington, D.C., trying to get their pensions in the Bonus Marches of 1932 and 1933.
President Franklin Roosevelt, feeling for these vets, created this branch of the CCC. The age range had no limitations and vets could be anywhere from 40 to into their 60’s. Eventually, more than 250,000 veterans would work in the CCC by 1942.
On Saturday, the public had conversations with the reenactors “vets”, and were treated to detailed displays, consisting of replica and original items. The group plans to continue these living history events at Goliad and at other CCC built parks across Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.