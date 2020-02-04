Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Storms may produce some hail. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Storms may produce some hail. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.