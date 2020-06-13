Throughout the Crossroads, we saw people rally behind area seniors who had their final year in high school cut short, forcing them to celebrate their graduation milestones differently because of the coronavirus pandemic.
One such movement, which gained traction through social media, aimed to have individuals or families “adopt” a senior and surprise them with gift baskets to honor their achievements and make them feel special as their senior year came to a close.
We are sharing the photo submissions we received of seniors holding the gift baskets they received from those who adopted them.
