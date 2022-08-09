A new project to build an oil refinery valued at $5.6 billion may get underway early next year in Victoria County.
If constructed, the refinery would be based in Bloomington and be managed by El Campo-based Prairie Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Southern Rock Energy Partners. It would be the first refinery to be built in the U.S. in more than 40 years and could rank among the largest 30 refineries in the country.
According to a tax break application submitted by the Bloomington ISD, Prairie Energy plans to start building the refinery next year. Commercial operations are estimated to begin during the first quarter of 2025.
The refinery would have the capacity to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, according to documents. Products would be loaded and unloaded from truck, barge and rail terminals.
Prairie Energy stated 423 new jobs would be created once production begins.
When refining crude oil into gasoline, Prairie plans to use alternatives meant to cut down on carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.
"Blue hydrogen would be consumed in the process, heating units producing warm water vapor instead of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulfur oxide," a tax document stated.
Blue hydrogen is an element resulting from the mixture of natural gas and hot steam.
A tax break application for the proposed refinery listed three other "green energy components":
- Capturing carbon dioxide emissions from a source used in hydrogen production
- Using renewable energy from either the Texas power grid or a plant inside the facility
- Cutting water consumption by recycling and repurposing wastewater
