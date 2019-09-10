WINTHROP, Mass. – Freshman Remi Parker of the NU women's cross country team was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.
Parker, a Calhoun High School graduate, led the team for the second straight week with a fifth-place finish in 21:16 on the 5K course at Saturday's Vermont Tech Maple Syrup Challenge. Her effort helped the team take second place with 54 points.
