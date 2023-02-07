KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey — The number of dead in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes along the Turkish-Syrian border has passed 6,200, officials said Tuesday.
These numbers are expected to rise as rescue efforts are hampered by freezing and stormy weather conditions.
In Turkey, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFDA) reported on Tuesday afternoon that 4,544 people had been found dead so far. It said 26,000 people have been reported injured.
In neighboring Syria, at least 1,712 people were killed and more than 3,749 injured, according to the Health Ministry and the rescue organization White Helmets, which are counting the tolls in government-controlled and opposition-controlled areas, respectively.
As search and rescue teams from around the world descended on the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency for three months in the 10 worst-hit provinces.
Turkey has also deployed 28,000 security personnel to the disaster zones, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. Another 10,000 security personnel are awaiting to be dispatched.
“This is one of the biggest disasters of our region and the world, not only in the history of our republic,” Erdogan said.
The final extent of the disaster still remains unclear, with numerous people missing under the rubble as rescuers frantically search for survivors.
In some cities, whole apartment blocks had fallen over due to the tremors. More than 5,700 buildings have reportedly collapsed in Turkey.
Orhan Tatar, head of Turkey’s earthquake and risk reduction department, spoke of heavy snowfall, downpours and strong winds in the affected regions, as well as freezing temperatures.
Rescuers in Syria also reported that they were struggling with difficult conditions and a lack of machinery. A White Helmet volunteer, who gave his name only as Mohammed, said that the search was “very slow” overnight in Idlib and other affected areas because of a storm that hit the area and the lack of heavy equipment to remove rubble.
There have been 285 aftershocks in the Turkish-Syrian border region so far, according to AFAD chairman Yunus Sezer on Tuesday.
“This earthquake has directly affected 13.5 million of our citizens,” Turkish Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said.
Some roads and paths were not accessible and work was underway to make them passable again. In some regions there was no water, he said.
In the Goksun district of Kahramanmaras, some 43 miles west of the earthquake’s epicenter, a resident who identified himself as Niyazi told a dpa reporter what the situation was like on the ground.
He said he and his brother’s family, including two babies, were bracing themselves for the third night in their car, but are running out of gas while braving the sub-zero temperatures.
“It gets worse through the night and we have to light (a) campfire to (keep) warm. Urgent needs are tents, blankets and baby formula,” Niyazi said.
People in Kahramanmaras walked the streets littered with shattered glass — and in spite of the risk of crumbling buildings — in search of meeting basic needs.
Narin Ozalan, her husband, Turan, and their son briefly stopped by their tailor shop to warm up next to a small stove.
“We spent last two nights in our relatives’ cars,” Narin said, adding that they are waiting for her brother in Istanbul to arrive and pick them up.
“This is the only thing I have been eating for the last three days,” said Turan, showing a loaf of bread. “No one came to help so far.”
Turkey has requested help from foreign governments to tackle the aftermath of the earthquakes, the strongest of which registered at magnitude 7.7 and struck at 4:17 a.m. (0117 GMT) on Monday. Another powerful quake, only slightly weaker at 7.5, hit around noon the same day.
The European Union has sent 27 search and rescue teams from 19 countries to help look for survivors in Turkey, EU Crisis Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said Tuesday, 11 of which have arrived in Turkey.
The teams are made up of more than 1,200 rescue workers, including two medical teams, and more than 70 dogs.
The Syrian government has appealed to the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and international organizations to extend help.
———
©2023 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.