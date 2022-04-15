With the past two years spent in a COVID paranoia, Friday brought the chance for retirees at the Twin Pines Retirement Home on East Mockingbird Lane to see children and grandchildren unseen since 2020.
Wee children frolicked collecting Easter eggs as their forebears watched. Bathed in the sunlight early Friday afternoon, residents and visitors enjoyed a variety of foods outdoors.
"Things are going back to normal pre-pandemic,'' said Mistan Schmidt, 39, the home administrator. "It's going back to a normal life again with interactions. It's been great to see.''
Texans approved Proposition 6 (Senate Joint Resolution 19) on Nov. 2, 2021, which allowed residents of long-term care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living centers to choose an "essential caregiver''. The caregiver may not be denied in-person visitation under most circumstances. Proposition 6 also allowed the Texas legislature to create guidelines for essential caregiver visitation policies for these facilities.
Schmidt said there were typically events throughout the year at the home pre-COVID around the holidays, with Christmas being the largest one. This year, she said it was nice to prepare for this event, with the staff helping stuff eggs.
"We did a lot. The staff had to step up a lot,'' she said. "It's been great to see.''
With about 110 residents at the facility, Schmidt said Twin Pines has tried to lessen the impact on the residents. At first, residents were only allowed to see their descendants through closed windows.
"Every resident has an IPOD and we set up SKYPE visits,'' Schmidt said.
SKYPE is an application that allows users to make voice and video calls over the internet.
"As the rules have changed we've allowed indoor visits and small outdoor visits,'' she said.
Friday was the first large facility-wide visit at Twin Pines in the last two years.
Louisa Davila, 72, president of the resident council group, said it's been a nice return to normalcy. Davila has been at Twin Pines for the past 20 years.
Her husband of 51 years, Uvaldo Davis, who does not live there, was at Twin Pines Friday with a daughter and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louisa Davila said the situation has been improving.
"It's doing a lot better. It was visits by the phone mostly before,'' she said. "It's getting more normal.''
