Riverside member hits hole-in-one

Viola Perez poses after hitting a hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Riverside Golf Course.

 Contributed photo

Viola Perez hit a hole-in-one on Thursday at Riverside Golf Course.

Perez hit the ace on the fourth hole from 138 yards away with her driver.

It is Perez’s sixth hole-in-one and second on the fourth.

Her witnesses were Helen Williams, Lucy Eastland and Mary McBryde.

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.

