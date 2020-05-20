Customers stand in line outside Ross Dress for Less in Victoria, 7804 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, during the store's reopening sale. The store reopened Wednesday with discounts on most products and provided disinfecting wipes for carts and hand sanitizer for customers. They also encouraged customers to wear masks and keep their distance from other shoppers. The store only allowed 101 people in the store at a time to comply with the 25%-capacity restriction.

I am a photojournalist with a passion for local journalism and also love to meet new people.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.