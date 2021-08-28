Goliad 2, Rockport 1
Goliad 17 25 25
Rockport 25 23 17
Highlights: (G) Kenna Klekar 1 ace, 7 digs; Kylie Welch 1 ace, 1 assist, 11 digs; Kyla Hill 1 ace, 2 blocks, 8 kills, 13 assists, 11 digs; Kendall West 2 blocks, 2 kills; Kaysa Wunsch 1 block, 1 dig; Kasadi Neel 1 block, 5 digs; Brook Jackson 1 block, 12 assists, 13 kills, 6 digs; Abby Yanta 2 blocks, 4 kills, 6 digs.
St. Joseph 2, Goliad 1
St. Joseph 25 23 25
Goliad 17 25 12
Highlights: (G) Jackson 2 aces, 1 block, 7 kills, 5 assists, 3 digs; Klekar 1 ace, 1 dig; Welch 1 ace, 6 digs; Yanta 1 block, 4 kills, 3 digs; West 2 blocks; Wunsch 1 block, 1 dig; Hill 4 kills, 12 assists, 2 digs; Neel 2 kills, 2 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.