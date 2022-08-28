Westbrook Wildcats 62, Happy Cowboys 16
New Braunfels Christian Wildcats 22, Alpha Omega Lions 44
Brennan Bears 34, Steele Knights 35
Mercedes Tigers 0, Weslaco Panthers 25
Harper Longhorns 7, D’hanis Cowboys & Cowgirls 22
McDade Bulldogs 54, Memorial Christian Warriors 6
Holmes Huskies 6, Laredo Alexander Bulldogs 26
Tomball Christian Home School Warriors 20, Bishop Badgers 24
Clear Lake Falcons 40, Dulles Vikings 7
Northside Panthers 2, Houston MSTC Tigers 28
College Station Cougars 27, Lovejoy Leopards 52
Everman Bulldogs 40, Haltom Buffalos 14
San Benito Greyhounds 17, Veterans Memorial Chargers 3
Cy Fair Bobcats 21, Bridgeland Bears 24
Benjamin Davis Falcons 14, Jordan Warriors 64
North Mesquite Stallions 45, North Garland Raiders 32
Rockwall Yellowjackets 34, Cedar Hill Longhorns 12
Raymondville Bearkats 21, Rio Hondo Bobcats 13
Strake Jesuit College Prep Crusaders 41, Fulshear Chargers 74
Kashmere Fighting Rams 22, Sharpstown Apollos 6
Wheatley Wildcats 77, Austin Mustangs 0
Bellaire Cardinals 0, Elkins Knights 41
Carter Cowboys 46, Yates Lions 26
Sunset Bison 33, W H Adamson Leopards 28
Tomball Memorial Wildcats 43, Langham Creek Lobos 16
Magnolia Bulldogs 26, Klein Collins Tigers 62
MacArthur Generals 7, Kingwood Park Panthers 45
Eisenhower Eagles 19, Morton Ranch Mavericks 21
Duncanville Panthers 23, South Oak Cliff Bears 10
Strawn Greyhounds 8, Knox City Greyhounds 54
Parkview Christian Pacers 0, Mt Calm Panthers 50
Plano Coram Deo Lions 57, Calvert Trojans 12
Estacado Matadors 28, Greenwood Rangers 24
Cedar Hill Longhorns 12, Rockwall Yellowjackets 34
Judson Rockets 46, Johnson Jaguars 43
Lubbock Homeschool Titans 32, Abilene Christian Panthers 62
Crowell Wildcats 20, Klondike Cougars 68
Emery/Weiner Jaguars 42, Lakehill Warriors 24
Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill Tigers 43, Gainesville Leopards 12
Austin Home School Royals 6, Shelton Chargers 22
Haltom Buffalos 14, Everman Bulldogs 40
Temple Wildcats 17, McKinney Lions 10
Miles Bulldogs 69, TLCA Midland Eagles 0
Cathedral Fighting Irish 39, Hot Springs Tigers 12
Smithson Valley Rangers 14, Reagan Rattlers 13
First Baptist Christian Warriors 68, Texas School For The Deaf Rangers 0
Chillicothe Eagles 67, Darrouzett Longhorns 18
Wilmer-Hutchins Eagles 45, Dunbar Wildcats 19
SOURCE: Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.
