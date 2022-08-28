Westbrook Wildcats 62, Happy Cowboys 16

New Braunfels Christian Wildcats 22, Alpha Omega Lions 44

Brennan Bears 34, Steele Knights 35

Mercedes Tigers 0, Weslaco Panthers 25

Harper Longhorns 7, D’hanis Cowboys & Cowgirls 22

McDade Bulldogs 54, Memorial Christian Warriors 6

Holmes Huskies 6, Laredo Alexander Bulldogs 26

Tomball Christian Home School Warriors 20, Bishop Badgers 24

Clear Lake Falcons 40, Dulles Vikings 7

Northside Panthers 2, Houston MSTC Tigers 28

College Station Cougars 27, Lovejoy Leopards 52

Everman Bulldogs 40, Haltom Buffalos 14

San Benito Greyhounds 17, Veterans Memorial Chargers 3

Cy Fair Bobcats 21, Bridgeland Bears 24

Benjamin Davis Falcons 14, Jordan Warriors 64

North Mesquite Stallions 45, North Garland Raiders 32

Rockwall Yellowjackets 34, Cedar Hill Longhorns 12

Raymondville Bearkats 21, Rio Hondo Bobcats 13

Strake Jesuit College Prep Crusaders 41, Fulshear Chargers 74

Kashmere Fighting Rams 22, Sharpstown Apollos 6

Wheatley Wildcats 77, Austin Mustangs 0

Bellaire Cardinals 0, Elkins Knights 41

Carter Cowboys 46, Yates Lions 26

Sunset Bison 33, W H Adamson Leopards 28

Tomball Memorial Wildcats 43, Langham Creek Lobos 16

Magnolia Bulldogs 26, Klein Collins Tigers 62

MacArthur Generals 7, Kingwood Park Panthers 45

Eisenhower Eagles 19, Morton Ranch Mavericks 21

Duncanville Panthers 23, South Oak Cliff Bears 10

Strawn Greyhounds 8, Knox City Greyhounds 54

Parkview Christian Pacers 0, Mt Calm Panthers 50

Plano Coram Deo Lions 57, Calvert Trojans 12

Estacado Matadors 28, Greenwood Rangers 24

Cedar Hill Longhorns 12, Rockwall Yellowjackets 34

Judson Rockets 46, Johnson Jaguars 43

Lubbock Homeschool Titans 32, Abilene Christian Panthers 62

Crowell Wildcats 20, Klondike Cougars 68

Emery/Weiner Jaguars 42, Lakehill Warriors 24

Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill Tigers 43, Gainesville Leopards 12

Austin Home School Royals 6, Shelton Chargers 22

Haltom Buffalos 14, Everman Bulldogs 40

Temple Wildcats 17, McKinney Lions 10

Miles Bulldogs 69, TLCA Midland Eagles 0

Cathedral Fighting Irish 39, Hot Springs Tigers 12

Smithson Valley Rangers 14, Reagan Rattlers 13

First Baptist Christian Warriors 68, Texas School For The Deaf Rangers 0

Chillicothe Eagles 67, Darrouzett Longhorns 18

Wilmer-Hutchins Eagles 45, Dunbar Wildcats 19

SOURCE: Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.

