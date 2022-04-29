The candidates for the upcoming Victoria school board election were able to answer questions from the public during a public forum at the Walker Auditorium at the University of Houston Victoria campus Thursday evening.
These candidates included incumbent for VISD School Board District 1 Kathy Bell and challenger Theresa Klacman and incumbent for VISD School Board Super District 6 Margaret Pruett and challenger Emett Alvarez. District 6 City Council incumbent Mark Loffgren will face challenger April Butler. Because Mayor Jeff Bauknight and District 5 City Council member Andrew Young are running unopposed on the May 7 ballot, they will retain their offices.
These candidates spoke at the presentation attended by about 50 residents.
Bell, who served as a teacher here in Victoria for 24 years, said the priority needed to be on challenging students, so they would remain in the community after graduation.
"We have bright kids, we have intelligent kids here,'' Bell told the audience. "We want to keep them here."
She said by making the schools more efficient it makes the students more successful in their future efforts.
Klacman, Bell's opponent, said local residents don't trust how the current school board is spending their tax dollars.
"There definitely needs to be more communication with the community on how money is being spent," Klacman said.
When asked if philosophies such as Social Emotional Learning (which gives the same attention to social and emotional skills as studies on math, science and reading), gender identity, Critical Race Theory and sexual orientation should be discussed in the classroom, both Bell and Klacman agreed that those issues were ones that needed to be discussed at home.
"I'm from the old school," Bell said. "Those things should be taught at home, not at school."
"It's not the government's responsibility to raise our children," Klacman said. "It's our responsibility."
Klacman said that citizens needed to realize there are problems in the school system and that discipline needed to be brought into classrooms, giving teachers more authority.
"There's really something wrong here," she said. Klacman, who founded Restoration House Ministries, said students needed to learn in a safe and functional work space.
VISD School Board Super District 6 Margaret Pruett and challenger Emett Alvarez were faced with the same questions from both the community and the Victoria Advocate's editorial board.
Pruett said she has been involved with VISD since 1994, working in special education, English as a Second Language and as a permanent substitute teacher. Since her involvement on the school board, she said dropout rates have fallen and a rise in high school graduation. She said she would like to include the local community in more school-related issues.
"If we create more partnerships, it creates more opportunities for our students," Pruett told the audience. "It gives them tools to be successful in their futures."
Alvarez said he wanted to fix and renovate schools, including Stroman Middle School.
"I want our community to step up," he said, adding that taxpayers had to be informed about issues facing the schools in Victoria.
"We've come to a time where change is in order," Alvarez said. "We are in the business of education. Isn't it about the kids?"
