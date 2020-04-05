During this time as we physically distance ourselves in public spaces and isolate in our homes to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, residents are coping in different ways to occupy their free time, figuring out how to work

remotely and coming up with creative activities to keep their children entertained.

Some are taking up new hobbies, such as cooking or crafting, taking the time to read more books, or simply having a virtual “happy hour” with friends through video chats.

How are you spending your time? Share your social distancing and self-isolation activities with us to be potentially featured in our Your Life section.

Submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto. Please include a brief description of who is in the photo and what’s happening.

