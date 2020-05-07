Texas reported 968 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 35,390. Shackelford County reported its first case Thursday; over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 7,244, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 4,869 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.
The state has reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 973 – an increase of about 3% from Wednesday. Harris County reported six additional deaths, bringing its total to 150 deaths, more than any other county.
Texas mayors ask Gov. Abbott for guidelines on getting COVID-19 relief funds
More than 100 Texas mayors signed a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for clear guidance on how to apply to funding coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and flexibility on the ways to use these funds, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The CARES Act provided up to $11.2 billion to Texas. Around half of these funds would go directly to cities and counties with over 500,000 people. The other half will go through the state to jurisdictions of less than 500,000 people.
“We are concerned that guidelines on how to apply for that funding have not yet been released to the public,” the letter said. “These cities [with a population of less than 500,000 people] are unsure whether to work with the state or with their county on financial assistance.”
The letter also stipulated that the funds should be “used in the most flexible manner permitted by the law.” Local governments are under financial pressures during this crisis not only due to an increase in demand for social services, but also given that they are seeing less revenue from sources like sales taxes.
Seven Corpus Christi beef plant workers test positive
A seventh employee of the STX Beef Company plant in Corpus Christi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Of the seven employees who have tested positive, three have been hospitalized. Annette Rodriguez, director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department, told the Caller-Times that the county had contacted the state about mass testing at the plant.
Gov. Greg Abbott this week said he’s sending a “surge team” to look at an outbreak of coronavirus rates around Texas meatpacking plants in the Panhandle. Such hot spots have continued to grow as the state has moved forward with relaxing shutdown orders across the state. The Panhandle, where a workforce of Hispanics and immigrants powers several meatpacking plants, is home to the highest rates of infection in the state.
The spread of infections in some communities underscores the dangers faced by those working in meatpacking plants who have little power to avoid the virus. – Sam Manas
Fort Worth will host the start of the 2020 IndyCar Series
Without fans and with a reduced schedule, the Texas Motor Speedway on June 6 will host its first major race since the coronavirus crisis forced a widespread shutdown of events, with the start of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series.
“America needs live sports and they are not going to believe what they see when the Genesys 300 storms into their living rooms on TV from Texas,” said Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway, in a press release.
Halliburton lays off 1,000 employees
Houston-based giant Halliburton announced that it is laying off 1,000 employees at its headquarters, the Houston Chronicle reports. In March, the oilfield services company had already furloughed 3,500 employees amid the coronavirus crisis and a drop in oil prices.
“The reductions are in addition to layoffs across the company’s global operations,” Halliburton said in a statement. “These actions are difficult but necessary as we adjust our business to customers’ decreased activity.”
A dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia, plus the slowdown in demand for oil due to the pandemic, has made oil prices plummet from $60 to less than $25 a barrel in a few months. In spite of an intense debate, the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, has decided to not impose oil production cuts
Austin plans to extend stay-at-home orders
Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to reopen the economy, Austin is planning to extend stay-at-home orders, KXAN reports.
“We are not going to reopen anything more than what we have already open because we think that’s the safest thing to do,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the TV station.
The next phase for reopening businesses in Texas starts Friday and will include the limited opening of hair, nail and tanning salons; barbershops; wedding venues and swimming pools. But in Austin, public libraries and public swimming spots like Barton Springs and Deep Eddy Pool will remain closed for now. Most city offices will remain closed, too, and employees will be working from home whenever possible.
