Breaking News

Victoria County sheriff's officials are conducting a criminal investigation after a potential social media threat was made toward Liberty Academy.

Thursday, several disruptive incidents took place at the school prompting an increased law enforcement presence there, according to a sheriff's news release issued that night.

The release does not specify what kind of incident took place.

Students involved in the disruptive incidents have been disciplined and suspended.

Friday, classes continued at the school, a school official confirmed.

Sheriff's officials are asking anyone with relevant information to contact their office at 361-575-0651 or Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

