Shiner girls cross country

Shiner's girls cross country team won the Weimar meet on Saturday. From left, Riley Rainosek, Jocelyn Moreno, Brinley Ramirez, JaMya Wright, Callie Chrismon, Brooke Epley, Bailey Smith and Hayleigh Burns who finished in the top 20.

 Contributed photo

The Shiner girls won the team title with 32 points at the Weimar Cross Country Meet on Saturday.

Brinley Ramirez, Riley Rainosek, Jocelyn Moreno, Bailey Smith and Callie Chrismon all finished in the Top 10 for the Lady Comanches. Ramirez finished third in 13 minutes, 32 seconds.

Shiner St. Paul finished second, Yoakum was third, Shiner’s second team was fourth and Weimar finished fifth.

St. Paul’s Brooke Cerney won gold in 12:58. St. Paul’s Rebecca Wagner and Yoakum’s Gisela Martinez, Sierra Rivera and Cameron Williams also finished in the Top 10.

Flatonia won the boys race with 41 points, beating Shiner by 11 points. Weimar was third out of the three boys teams.

Flatonia’s Duke Sodek took gold in 17:33.

Flatonia’s Oscar Guerrero, Bloomington’s Mali-ki Perez-Melchor, St. Paul’s Trent Brown and Joseph Davis, Yoakum’s Luis Avalos, Rafael Castillo and Jesus Rivas, and Shiner’s Bode Prove and Shawn Listka also finished in the Top 10.

For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.

