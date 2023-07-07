Shiner head baseball coach Daniel Boedeker earned the 2A Region 5 THSCA Coach of the Year honor after leading the Comanches to a 30-5 season in 2023.

Boedeker led the Comanches to the state tournament for the third consecutive season, before falling in the state championship game 10-5 to Harleton. 

Shiner went undefeated in district play under Boedeker and lost just a single game against 2A competition, with the other four losses all coming against teams from 3A and 4A.

In the past three seasons Boedeker has led the Comanches to a combined record of 92-11, going a perfect 36-0 in district over that span. 

