Shirley Evelyn Jedlicka
CONROE — Shirley Evelyn Jedlicka, 92, of Conroe, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Shirley was born on June 17th, 1928 to Nannie and Charles Ballor in Warman, Minnesota.
In 1944, she met Ferdinand Jedlicka and the two were inseparable from that point on. Shirley and Fred were married for over 59 years and had 9 children: Shirley Ann, Mary Jean, Fred C., Barbara (deceased at birth), Judy, Carolyn, Robert, James, and Darlene.
Shirley was a fiercely dedicated mom to all of her children, raising all of them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else to Shirley, a value she instilled in all those around her. Shirley had a passion for golf, gambling, cooking, and her grand kids. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Nannie and Charles Ballor, Fred R. Jedlicka (spouse), Barbara Jedlicka (daughter), and Mary Jean Piwetz (daughter). She is survived by 7 children, Shirley Ann Chesser, Fred C. (and Jane) Jedlicka, Judy (and Paul) Koliba, Carolyn Koliba, Robert Jedlicka, James Jedlicka, and Darlene Janis. She is survived by 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
A visitation for Shirley will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038 with A rosary to follow from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038. A committal service will occur Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AmericanHeritageFuneralHome.com for the Jedlicka family.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.