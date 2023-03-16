Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.