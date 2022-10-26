The 2022 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show brought agriculture and animal aficionados from around the region to the Victoria Community Center Wednesday.
First days guests gathered in a conference room for lunch after a morning filled with trade show activities and series of informative sessions around the complex.
Animal science was the subject of interest during lunch, as Texas A&M professor Milton Thomas spoke about new technologies helping ranchers collect data on beef cattle development traits and grazing behaviors.
"By the 2050, there may be 10 billion people around the world," Thomas. "You hear things like, 'We are going to need double the amount of food we have to day to feed people.'"
Thomas displayed a graph depicting the average carcass weight of beef cattle in recent years. The data revealed a trend—a declining beef cattle population is producing about about as much beef as previous generations.
Because of this, cattle today are generally heavier than there predecessors, Thomas said. The health of these animals should be closely monitored.