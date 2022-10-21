The Amore Meus Spirituality Center at the Incarnate Word Convent will hold a Gratitude: The Spirituality of Thankfulness retreat from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 5.
The Rev. Albert Yankey will lead the retreat. He is a diocesan priest from Ghana who has been with the Victoria Diocese since 2010. He is the chaplain at the convent for the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.
Participants are asked to bring their own lunch.
A freewill offering will be accepted.
To register email amormeuscenter@gmail.com or call 361-575-7111.