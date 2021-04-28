The Victoria Advocate is proud to announce the launch of Escalante Real Estate Group!
We are also proud to announce Brianna Escalante Best of the Best Real Estate Agent finalist in 2021, second year in a row! Make sure to check out Brianna Escalante on the Escalante Real Estate Group Facebook page and on her website.
A Tradition of Escalante family excellence. Brianna Escalante, her mom Diana Escalante, and Homer Escalante of Express Tax were all featured in Best of the Best two years in a row.
We would also like to mention their non-profit, The Lighthouse for the Youth which was also featured for Best of the Best 2020/2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.