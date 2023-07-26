Meet Emily Kidwell Ramey, an esteemed insurance professional with over two decades of industry experience, and the driving force behind SIG/Ramey Insurance. Founded in May 2021, SIG/Ramey Insurance has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to honesty, personalized service, and unwavering dedication to customers. Emily’s exceptional service has earned her the prestigious title of “Best Insurance Agent” in the highly acclaimed Longview News-Journal’s Best of East Texas Readers’ Poll for three consecutive years, showcasing her outstanding rapport with the community.
Inspiring Beginnings: The journey began with Emily Kidwell Ramey’s aspiration to be more than just an insurance agent. Her aim was to prioritize the needs of her clients above all else, working diligently for their benefit rather than for insurance companies. Opening SIG/Ramey Insurance was a leap of faith for Emily, but with unwavering support from her community and a belief in her ability to make a difference, she knew it was the right moment to take the leap.
A Personal Mission: From the outset, Emily Kidwell Ramey’s mission was clear - to be the trusted insurance agent who provides personalized care and attention to her clients. She is deeply committed to ensuring her clients receive the most comprehensive coverage at the best possible rates. The trust her clients place in her fuels her dedication. Emily prides herself on cultivating lasting relationships, transforming clients into cherished friends and family members who can count on her unwavering care.
Comprehensive Services: SIG/Ramey Insurance, led by Emily Kidwell Ramey, offers an extensive array of insurance services, encompassing home and auto insurance, life, boat, motorcycle, and commercial insurance. Whatever the insurance needs may be, Emily and her team are well-equipped to find the most suitable coverage, always putting the client’s best interests first.
The SIG/Ramey Difference: Emily Kidwell Ramey’s personable approach and genuine care for her clients set SIG/Ramey Insurance apart. In a world dominated by automated services and faceless interactions, Emily’s commitment to being a dedicated and attentive agent stands out. She sees her clients not just as policyholders, but as cherished friends and family, creating an unparalleled level of trust and connection.
Embracing the Community: Emily Kidwell Ramey emphasizes the importance of supporting local businesses and cherishing the tight-knit Longview community. Shopping with small, local businesses like SIG/Ramey Insurance fosters personal connections and contributes to the community’s growth and prosperity.
Navigating Industry Trends: Emily Kidwell Ramey remains attuned to local and national industry trends in the ever-changing insurance landscape. With insurance regulations and market conditions in flux, being an independent agent allows her to explore various insurance markets, offering her clients the best possible options.
A Journey of Gratitude: Emily Kidwell Ramey’s journey has been fueled by the overwhelming support of her clients, who have championed her success and contributed to her winning the Best of East Texas award three years in a row. She extends her heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted for her, expressing that their trust and belief in her abilities are simply awe-inspiring.
A Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Emily Kidwell Ramey aims to continue growing SIG/Ramey Insurance and spreading awareness about the significance of having a dedicated agent. Her ultimate goal is to ensure that her clients are equipped with the right coverage, knowing that they can always rely on her unwavering care and support.
Proudly Longview: As a Longview resident and parent raising two Lobos, Emily Kidwell Ramey takes immense pride in her community and its spirit. She embraces the Longview pride that unites the people, creating strong bonds within the city.
Emily Kidwell Ramey’s commitment to being the best insurance agent goes beyond accolades; it is a genuine dedication to the wellbeing of her clients and the community. With her personable touch and unwavering support, Emily stands as a beacon of trust and excellence in the insurance industry. Her clients can rest assured that with SIG/Ramey Insurance, they have a friend and a true advocate on their side, making a positive impact in their lives and ensuring their peace of mind.