3 Emerging Trends Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and AI
In today's rapidly evolving digital environment, three technological domains are playing a pivotal role in innovation: Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). These areas are revolutionizing numerous sectors and are interlinked in many ways, shaping the future of technology. This article sheds light on three emerging trends in Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and AI that are influencing their development and convergence.
Top Cybersecurity Trend in 2023: The Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Security
Cybersecurity's future is being shaped by the combination of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud security. By the end of 2023, IoT is expected to encompass a staggering 43 billion connected devices ranging from wearable gadgets to large industrial machines. Initially, security for these devices wasn’t a priority. However, as awareness of their potential as entry points for cyber-attacks has grown, securing them has become a critical concern. Governments are implementing measures to enhance the security of these devices.
"The average salary for a cybersecurity professional is over $100,000, and this number is only going to increase as the demand for these skills grows." - Indeed
Booming Demand for Cybersecurity Talent
The imperative need to protect IoT, cloud systems, and remote work environments has created a high demand for cybersecurity experts. Specializations in IoT and cloud security open up opportunities such as IoT Security Specialists or Cloud Security Architects, responsible for safeguarding devices and networks. Cyber Seek's data from 2022-2023 shows that even entry-level positions like Cybersecurity Specialist and IT Auditor have average salaries around $106,000, indicating promising career opportunities in cybersecurity.
2022 - 2023 Cybersecurity Professionals Earnings in the USA - Entry Level (Annual)
Roles
Average Salary
Common Job Titles
Cybersecurity Specialist
$106,265
IT Auditor
$105,692
Cyber Crime Analyst
$90,000
Reference: Cyber Seek
Next steps for a career in Cybersecurity
For those interested in pursuing a career in cybersecurity, there are ample resources and educational programs available. The University of Houston-Victoria (UHV) offers degrees through the College of Natural and Applied Science and the College of Business, which provide a strong foundation in cybersecurity principles and practices.
Top Blockchain Trend in 2023: Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Takes the Spotlight
The blockchain sector is advancing quickly, offering countless possibilities in the economic and business fields due to its enhanced security and privacy features. In 2023, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is emerging as a prominent trend. DeFi employs digital wallets and smart contracts to facilitate financial transactions without the need for traditional banking systems. As blockchain technology becomes more prevalent, DeFi is poised to significantly alter financial transactions by eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing costs.
What You Need to Know About DeFi?
DeFi, powered by blockchain, is changing the way financial transactions are conducted. It enables faster and more cost-effective money transfers by removing unnecessary delays and paperwork typically associated with traditional banks. Through smart contracts, DeFi ensures secure and speedy financial transactions without intermediaries. As interest in blockchain-based financial services grows, DeFi is central to this transformation.
“DeFi is unlocking a world of opportunity that was previously only available to those with the most resources.” – Muneeb Ali, Co-Founder of Blockstack
Career Opportunities and Earnings in the Blockchain Industry
The rise of DeFi has led to increased demand for professionals knowledgeable in blockchain technology. LinkedIn cited blockchain as one of the top skills of 2022. Furthermore, jobs related to blockchain saw an approximate 118% surge between September 2020 and July 2021, as reported by Indeed.
2023 Blockchain Professionals Annual Earnings in the USA
Roles
Average Salary
Entry Level
Mid-Level to Advanced Level
Blockchain Developers
$146,250
$121,875
$180,775
$152,500
$120,000
$180,000
Blockchain legal consultants
$103,694
$82,499
$124,492
Reference: talent and Glassdoor
Next steps for a career in Blockchain
Planning to make a career in Blockchain? Consider enrolling in a Strategic MBA in Supply Chain Management at the University of Houston - Victoria. The College of Business has meticulously designed undergraduate and graduate programs that act as catalysts in transforming students into proficient professionals ready to make their mark in the Blockchain industry.
Top Artificial Intelligence Trend in 2023: Augmented Analytics, AI-Infused Art, and Personalized Generative Content
Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to be a key player in transforming various industries due to its ability to handle a wide array of tasks. Companies are increasingly relying on AI for improved customer experiences and faster data insights. Below are some emerging AI trends in 2023 that you should know about:
1. Augmented Analytics: The New Frontier in AI
In 2023, Augmented Analytics is a major AI trend. It combines AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to enhance data preparation and insight generation. Various industries are adopting this technology, and Gartner predicts that 75% of data stories will be auto-generated using augmented analytics by 2025.
2. The AI Artistic Renaissance
MidjourneyAI is ushering in an art renaissance with machine learning, creating mind-blowing images from text by blending vast data. With faster hardware, expect AI art to explode in quality and diversity, making it a 2023 trendsetter.
3. Hyper-Personalization via Generative AI
Generative AI, like ChatGPT 4, is a prime example of AI's ability to create content autonomously. Generative AI can create highly personalized content by combining audio, video, and images, which is expected to revolutionize the entertainment and e-commerce industries.
"Artificial intelligence is going to change the world in ways we can't even imagine." - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX
Build a Solid Career with Specialization in AI
The career prospects in artificial intelligence are booming, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. In the AI domain, positions like machine learning engineers and data scientists have consistently ranked at the top of Indeed’s Best Jobs. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that employment in AI-related fields is projected to grow by 21% from 2021 to 2031, a rate that significantly outpaces average growth. Average salaries range from $101,062 for robotics engineers to $126,575 for data scientists.
To start a career in AI, a bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, or data analytics is often essential. Gaining practical skills and earning certifications will further enhance your employability. With the right education, skills, and dedication, a career in AI offers immense growth and rewarding opportunities.
Next steps for a career in AI
If you’re planning to earn a degree in Artificial Intelligence, you could pursue a Strategic MBA in Business Analytics or a Master of Science in Data Science from the University of Houston - Victoria. The College of Business offers tailored undergraduate and graduate programs that seamlessly transition students into job-ready professionals in the AI domain.
Why Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence can change your future?
Below are the reasons why cybersecurity, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are good career choices:
High demand: The demand for professionals in these fields is growing rapidly, as businesses and organizations of all sizes are looking to protect themselves from cyberattacks, adopt blockchain technology, and implement artificial intelligence solutions.
High salaries: Professionals in these fields can command high salaries, as businesses are willing to pay for the expertise and skills necessary to protect their data and systems.
Opportunities for growth: The field of cybersecurity, blockchain, and artificial intelligence is constantly evolving, which means there are always new opportunities for professionals to learn and grow.
If you are looking for a career that is in high demand, pays well, and offers opportunities for growth, then cybersecurity, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are all great options to consider. For more information and exploration of the opportunities that await in Cybersecurity, Blockchain, or Artificial Intelligence, please visit UHV's College of Business.