To heck with load management. Spurs center Zach Collins wants to soak up every second he can.
"If human beings couldn't get tired, I would love to play the whole game," he said.
After surviving nearly two years of battling injuries, Collins can be forgiven for being selfish about playing time. As a first-time, full-time NBA starter following the Feb. 9 trade deadline deal that sent Jakob Poeltl to Toronto, he's having the time of his life.
"It's fun being in the starting role getting all those minutes," said Collins, 25. "I wish we were winning more, but it's definitely a fun experience."
Collins entered Tuesday's game against Orlando having averaged 28.5 minutes, 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the 11 games he started after Poeltl joined the Raptors. During that span, he also shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range on 3.9 attempts per game.
In Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City, he finished with 23 points on the strength of 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and 11 rebounds for fifth double-double since becoming a starter.
And he was on his way to another one with 10 points and nine rebounds before referees ejected him in the second quarter of Friday's win over Denver.
In the first 226 games of his career up to the Poeltl trade, he recorded just four double-doubles, in large part because of all the injuries that plagued him.
Collins logged just 11 games with Portland in 2019-20 due to a torn labrum before missing all of 2020-21 with a stress fracture of his ankle. When he finally returned to the court on Feb. 4, 2022 as a Spur, he had gone 540 days without playing in an NBA game.
"He was out for two years, and he's been fantastic," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "He's just grown and is back to where we thought he could be. He deserves a lot of credit on both ends of the court for what he's doing."
Collins' passing and perimeter shooting stand out. The former represented a Poeltl strength, but the latter is something Collins holds over his predecessor.
"He is shooting the crap out of it from 3, a pick-and-pop threat," Spurs forward Doug McDermott said. "He bails us out a lot with that pick-and-pop 3."
Collins' four makes from distance against the Thunder marked a career high and came after repeated, lengthy post-practice sessions working on his stroke with assistant coach Matt Nielsen.
For the season, Collins has connected on a career-best 36.9 percent from deep.
"He is always willing to put the work in," Collins said of Nielsen, a former head coach of the Spurs' developmental team in Austin. "He has been patient with me and has been super positive with me. Good days, bad days, he is the same guy, which helps me a lot."
As far as his passing goes, Collins said he has always enjoyed setting up his teammates.
"I have liked to pass my whole career — middle school, high school," he said. "I love to get guys involved. I love making plays."
McDermott, with his ability to move without the ball, is a frequent target for Collins.
"Playing with him in the second unit the past couple of years, I saw his IQ and that he's not afraid to make the pass," McDermott said. "We have a lot of guys who are great cutters and Zach does a good job of getting his passes out early before the defense even knows it's coming. He has a great feel for the game and his confidence had continued to grow even more since he became a starter."
Collins nodded his head when told what McDermott said about his willingness to be a playmaker.
"You got to be willing to pass, and sometimes I probably pass when it is not there," Collins said. "But I am always trying to look for cutters and look for backdoors, and that opens up our offense a lot more if I can see that suff."
Against OKC, Collins fed McDermott and Keita Bates-Diop for backdoor buckets.
"It's really easy playing with Doug because he moves so well, and everyone is starting to learn from him in how he moves and how hard he runs," Collins said. "It is good for the young guys to see that."
Collins said he's developed an unspoken chemistry with McDermott and his other teammates, but he was also quick to credit the coaching staff for stressing the need to move without the ball.
"It is something we definitely drill and work on and that our coaches preach," Collins said. "They preach coming off screens hard, they preach not to fight somebody if they are trying to deny you, to just go backdoor."
Collins said he also learned a lot from Poeltl about how to operate as a facilitator.
"Jakob is just such a good big man, solid player, knows his role, and to watch him every game and just pick his brain a little bit, especially with him having been with the Spurs for a while and knowing the system so well, it was good for me," Collins said.
But now Collins is in the lead role and others are learning from him.
"I love playing so many minutes, having so many opportunities," he said. "And starters are the main reason why you win or lose games. Starters finish the games, and as a player, you want to be in those positions. It's tough going up against the other team's starters, having to be consistent every night from the jump, but you want those challenges as a player, and I have been enjoying it."