Jacob Peña felt good at his home course on Friday.

The St. Joseph graduate and current Texas A&M-San Antonio sophomore carded an opening round 1-under 71 at the Texas Golf Association South Amateur at Victoria Country Club on Friday.

He sits in a three-way tie for fourth place, four shots back from first place heading into the final 36 holes.

Peña, who started on the 10th hole, shot a bogey-free first nine with a lone birdie on the par-4 17th.

He continued that momentum onto his second nine with birdies on par-5 first and fourth holes to move to 3-under at the time.

He hit back-to-back bogeys on the fifth and sixth, and pars on the remaining three holes to close his round.

UTSA senior David Harrison and Arkansas Tech junior Holden Hamilton share fourth with Peña.

Recent Lake Travis graduate Brian Comegys leads the field after shooting a 5-under 67 to open the tournament. He holds a one-shot lead over UTSA sophomore Carson Gallaher.

Comegys, who will attend Abilene Christian University in the fall, eagled the par-5 first and finished his first nine at 4-under. He was bogey-free until the 11th hole when he carded a five on the par-4 hole. It was the only blemish on his card as closed the remaining seven holes with two birdies.

Victoria resident John Kozelsky and former UHV golfer Cristian Esparza cracked the top 20 in the first round.

Kozelsky and Esparza finished 3-over on the first day to sit in a tie with eight others for 19th.

Victoria West grad Wyatt Klekar finished at 6-over and in a tie for 40th after the first round.

John Lingle, of Victoria, was one shot back at 7-over and in a share of 48th.

The second round will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at Victoria Country Club.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.