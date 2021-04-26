St. Joseph High School Prom court

St. Joseph High School recently announced the 2021 Prom Court. They are, from left, Matthew Janak, second prince; Maiya Tillman, second princess; Tanner Coleman, first prince; Madison Korinek, first princess; Andres Ramos, prom king; Neha Chandna, prom queen; Nick Rodriguez, first duke; Sarah Ybarra, first duchess; Monroe Hobbs, second duke; and Kloe Cowan, second duchess.